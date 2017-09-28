Safa resists temptation to host Chan after CAF strips Kenya of privilege

South Africa is not considering offering itself as an alternate host for the African Nations Championship after Kenya was stripped of the rights last weekend, SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan said yesterday.

CAF opened bidding for a new host and submissions must be in by this Sunday.

Morocco is likely to step in as it continues its efforts to boost the North African country's ties with other African states through football.

Morocco is also bidding to host the 2026 World Cup.

CAF is also in need of a host for the 2020 African Women's Championship after no bids were received.

South Africa hosted the event in 2000, 2004 and 2010.

Jordaan said South Africa would be keen on hosting the 2024 African Under-23 Championship, which serve as the qualifiers for the Paris Olympics.

Egypt have taken over from Zambia as hosts of the next Under-23 Championship, in 2020.