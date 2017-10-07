Stuart Baxter looked positively glum in his pre-match press conference on Friday for Saturday’s must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium.

Out on the pitch‚ so did his Bafana Bafana players. If a married couple had looked so despondent‚ so disconnected from one another‚ you would have asked yourself if there were problems at home.

In a week where Burkina Faso have arrived top of the group and skipping on air at the prospect of that country’s potential first World Cup‚ the light determination of their training sessions at Ellis Park have appeared to stand in stark contrast to a solemn atmosphere for Bafana at FNB Stadium.

Add absentees in defence‚ and SA coming off defeats against Cape Verde where the performances were poor‚ largely – especially in the home match in Durban – because coach Baxter picked a far too static lineup‚ and it all looks a little unpromising.

This match might be the big test of whether Baxter can continue past these Russia 2018 qualifiers regardless of whether his team qualify.