The date for SuperSport United’s Caf Confederation Cup semifinal return leg encounter in Tunisia has finally been settled for next weekend when they will be playing away against Club Africain.

The Confederation of African Football had yet to decide the details of the second leg by the time the first leg between the two clubs was played in Atteridgeville at the start of this month.

SuperSport had to fight back after conceding an early penalty and squandered numerous chances in a 1-1 draw.

The return will be at the Rades Stadium‚ the imposing venue south of the capital where Tunisia’s national team play‚ on Sunday‚ October 22 at 8pm South African time.

Club Africain‚ who were the first Tunisian club to win a continental title when they were crowned African champions in 1991‚ will start as favourites given the draw in the away leg and the away goal they netted‚ although they were patently outplayed by Eric Tinkler’s team.