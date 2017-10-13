SuperSport finally have a date for Confed semi second leg match
The date for SuperSport United’s Caf Confederation Cup semifinal return leg encounter in Tunisia has finally been settled for next weekend when they will be playing away against Club Africain.
The Confederation of African Football had yet to decide the details of the second leg by the time the first leg between the two clubs was played in Atteridgeville at the start of this month.
SuperSport had to fight back after conceding an early penalty and squandered numerous chances in a 1-1 draw.
The return will be at the Rades Stadium‚ the imposing venue south of the capital where Tunisia’s national team play‚ on Sunday‚ October 22 at 8pm South African time.
Club Africain‚ who were the first Tunisian club to win a continental title when they were crowned African champions in 1991‚ will start as favourites given the draw in the away leg and the away goal they netted‚ although they were patently outplayed by Eric Tinkler’s team.
SuperSport officials on Friday confirmed that the squad will travel next Thursday via Dubai to Tunis – a trip of almost 18 hours with a connection in the United Arab Emirates.
The Premier Soccer League have already cancelled next Tuesday’s scheduled meeting with champions Bidvest Wits and also next weekend’s clash against Maritzburg United.
In other African club competition matches‚ Daniel Bennett had been appointed to take charge of the Champions League semifinal‚ second leg between Al Ahly of Egypt and Tunisia’s Etoile Sahel Sahel in Alexandria.
But after a blunder that has cost Ghana a likely place at the World Cup finals‚ when he officiated their match away against Uganda in Kampala‚ Bennett has been removed and replaced by Victor Gomes‚ assisted by Johannes Moshidi and Lindikhaya Bolo.
Linesman Zakhele Siwela is one of the three match officials for the other Confederation Cup semifinal between FUS Rabat and TP Mazembe Englebert. The holders from the Democratic Republic of Congo lead 1-0 from the first leg against the Moroccans.
- TimesLIVE
