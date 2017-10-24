Chiefs come out of shell

Kaizer Chiefs continued to employ the cautious tactical approach in Saturday's derby that had characterised much of their season, but the growing confidence in their play might allow for a more expansive game when they take on AmaZulu in the first round of the Telkom Knockout in Durban this weekend.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela had promised "attractive football" when he took over at the helm of the club over two seasons ago.

But an injury crisis, poor results and pressure on his position have led to him turning a traditionally attacking side into a team that allows opponents the majority of possession, soaks up the pressure and looks for a killer punch on the counter attack.

That strategy worked to good effect as Amakhosi beat Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday last week. It was again used throughout the first half of Saturday's clash against Orlando Pirates at Soccer City, which ended in a goalless draw.

Chiefs looked more expansive after the break as they took the game to their opponents for the first time in months when Gustavo Paez came on in the second half to join Bernard Parker in attack and Joseph Molangoane was pushed up from his right back role as they switched from a 5-4-1 to a 4-4-2 formation.

This suggests that the club might be less defensive in future as confidence builds - starting at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 8.15pm) against AmaZulu. But Komphela says any changes depend solely on the circumstances.

"To be realistic, whom do you get back that can change things? In the absence of getting people back in time, it depends on confidence.

"When [Joseph] Molangoane started to go forward, he showed that he could still come back and defend, then we encouraged him.

"It changed and modified our game plan to the point where you played to your strengths."