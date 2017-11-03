Bidvest Wits’ revival will start from the back‚ says goalkeeper Darren Keet‚ who believes the Clever Boys will become a winning machine again if they find consistency from their back four.

The league champions’ nightmare start had shown signs of stabilising with two wins in a row‚ though followed by their 2-0 defeat at home to Chippa United on Wednesday night thanks to Samuel Julies’s stunning brace.

Gavin Hunt’s team‚ always hungry for trophies‚ would love a Telkom Knockout quarterfinal win against Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night (kickoff: 8.15pm) to boost the confidence.

Wits’ problems began from the start of the season when new Serbian centreback Slavko Damjanovic was thrown in at the deep end and found the pace of SA football a bit much‚ earning a red-card in an MTN8 defeat against Arrows in the Clever Boys’ first game.

From there‚ Bongani Khumalo came in and looked uncertain‚ Damjanovic returned and did too; Khumalo was put back and looked better‚ before captain and central stalwart Thulani Hlatshwayo became injured‚ then came back and was immediately suspended.

Wits started the season playing good football going forward but bleeding goals because of their central defensive uncertainties. As the results went against them‚ even their midfield and attack lost confidence.

Keet’s recent return from injury can help steady the ship. He said if Wits can find consistency in defence‚ everything else will click back into place too.

“Last season our defenders were a massive part in winning the league‚” the Bafana Bafana keeper said.

“A few changes here and there with injuries and suspensions and there has been instability.

“I mean ‘Tyson’ [Hlatshwayo] came back from injury‚ played in one game then he was suspended for the next game.

“So we lack a bit of consistency. And to get the same defence out there‚ I think that will be important for us.

“At the moment it’s all about fighting. And yes‚ it starts from the defence‚ and we’ve got to make sure that we’re good.

“Because when the defence is good‚ the rest of the team becomes better. It allows the midfielders and the strikers to become better‚ to give us the goals that we need.

“And that in turn gives confidence back to the defenders to do their job again‚ and do a job comfortably. It’s a cycle.

“I think we’ll come right. There’s no reason why we won’t. It’s just a matter of fighting for it.”

Wits have won all three of their games against Baroka since the Limpopo team’s promotion at the start of last season.

One of the Clever Boys’ two wins this season was against Bakgaga‚ 1-0 in Polokwane 12 days ago.

But Kgoloko Thobejane’s Baroka have been in fearless form this season‚ and should give Hunt’s team some scares.

Telkom Knockout quarterfinals:

Saturday:

Platinum Stars v Bloemfontein Celtic (Royal Bafokeng Stadium 3.30pm)

Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City (Orlando Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Bidvest Wits v Baroka FC (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

- TimesLIVE