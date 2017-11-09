Soccer

Injured Khune wants to play

09 November 2017 - 07:36 By TIYANI MABASA
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. File photo.
Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. File photo.
Image: Tiyani Mabasa

Injured Itumeleng Khune arrived in the Bafana Bafana camp determined to play in the must-win World Cup qualifier against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night (7pm).

Khune, 29, arrived on Tuesday night after he was assessed by facial specialists in Johannesburg. This was after he fractured an eye socket at the weekend.

If he gets the nod to start, he could play with a face mask. Khune started jogging on Wednesday morning and is now likely to be in goal on Friday ahead of Ronwen Williams and Wayne Sandilands for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Midfielder Tiyani Mabunda also started training on Wednesday after replacing his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Hlompho Kekana, who suffered a family tragedy following the death of his mother-in-law in a car accident.

Turkish-based forward Lebogang Manyama arrived on Tuesday and the team is complete with all the overseas-based players in camp.

It looks like Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is not going to try to fix what is not broken in terms of his starting side.

Most read

  1. Shakes Mashaba travelling to Polokwane to support Bafana Soccer
  2. Bafana hope to mark their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier with a win Soccer
  3. Baxter's mixed record in competitive international matches for Bafana Soccer
  4. SA Rugby calls on fans to wear green on Friday in support of World Cup bid Rugby
  5. Six occasions when Bafana went into must-win fixtures and how they fared Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X