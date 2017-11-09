Injured Khune wants to play

Injured Itumeleng Khune arrived in the Bafana Bafana camp determined to play in the must-win World Cup qualifier against Senegal at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday night (7pm).

Khune, 29, arrived on Tuesday night after he was assessed by facial specialists in Johannesburg. This was after he fractured an eye socket at the weekend.

If he gets the nod to start, he could play with a face mask. Khune started jogging on Wednesday morning and is now likely to be in goal on Friday ahead of Ronwen Williams and Wayne Sandilands for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Midfielder Tiyani Mabunda also started training on Wednesday after replacing his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Hlompho Kekana, who suffered a family tragedy following the death of his mother-in-law in a car accident.

Turkish-based forward Lebogang Manyama arrived on Tuesday and the team is complete with all the overseas-based players in camp.

It looks like Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is not going to try to fix what is not broken in terms of his starting side.