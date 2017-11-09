Defending champion Noren knows what it takes to win

The narrowest victory margin at the Nedbank Golf Challenge since it became an official European Tour event four years ago has been two strokes.

The other three times the winning margins were by six, six and four strokes.

The Gary Player Country Club at Sun City has lately tended to be tamed by one player, while the rest of the field lags behind.

And defending champion Alex Noren of Sweden is one who knows how to subdue the course.

The last time the victory margin was by a single stroke was 10 years ago when local lad Trevor Immelman edged England's Justin Rose and the last time there was a play-off was in 2009. Robert Allenby defeated Sweden's Henrik Stenson then.

Noren won by six strokes last year, carding 14-under 274. It was not the type of score that usually wins by six shots, but in blustery conditions Noren fired an astounding 63 in the last round.

Having started the day six shots off the lead, to win by six, was an incredible performance that catapulted him towards a career-defining season that has seen him entrenched in the top 10 on the Race to Dubai.

It is not like it was a once-off for Noren, either. At the BMW Championship at Wentworth in May, one of the eight elite Rolex Series events on the 47 tournament Tour, of which the NGC is one, Noren shot a final-round 62 to overturn a seven-shot deficit.

Any player with Noren lurking behind on Sunday will be nervously watching the leaderboard.

"It's such a good feeling," Noren said about being back at Sun City.

"Last time I was here - you have all the memories from there, it brings you back. It seems like not very long ago it happened.

"I couldn't believe that I actually won it because I was a lot of shots back before the last round.

"Everything went very quick and then I was off to the next tournament. Then you come back here and it's almost like you can let it sink in a bit more."

One of the players hoping to etch his name on the crystal trophy is South Africa's Branden Grace, who came third last year.

"This is one of those events you grow up watching and idolising and dreaming of winning," Grace said. "I feel I've got a good chance to play well and, if I can get myself in contention, you never know.

"Coming to play in your home country always makes things extra special.

"Grace has recorded good results over the past five months on both the European Tour and PGA Tour.

"My game is feeling really good right now," said