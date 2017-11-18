Platinum Stars centreback Siyabonga Zulu has sent a stern warning to his teammates that with a failure to change their attitude the club faces the prospect of a relegation battle.

The Phokeng-based side are currently resting at the basement of the Premier Soccer League with seven points after 10 matches – from one win‚ four draws and five defeats.

Zulu‚ Dikwena’s 24-year-old Soweto-born star‚ believes a change of attitude and efforts in commitment can work for his struggling side.

“There’s no other way to get out of the situation we are in except to work hard and work together‚” he said.

“Everyone has to give 150 percent. We will go forward. We have quality that shouldn’t be at the bottom.

“We have too many good players in the team. If the attitude can be right then we will move out of there [the relegation zone].

“Sometimes our attitude is not okay because someone is thinking their own things and they are not doing things the way they should.

“It starts from training before we go to the game. You have to be 100 percent tuned in. You can’t prepare for a game from Thursday thinking you will perform on Saturday. From Monday to Friday you have to perform‚” he said.

Zulu and his teammates’ next assignment is against confident Bloemfontein Celtic at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday evening.