Amakhosi know a clean sheet is not enough in Durban clash

Coach Steve Komphela's Kaizer Chiefs continue to search for their first home league win of the season, and Free State Stars lie in wait for them at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

On Wednesday Chiefs were held to a goalless draw by AmaZulu in a dreary, rain-drenched match in which Rhulani Manzini missed a penalty.

It is just as well that Chiefs find themselves enjoying the comforts of the under-used 2010 Fifa World Cup venue.

Their only home win - a 3-0 victory against AmaZulu in the Telkom Knockout Cup last 16 - came at the same ground in what was their most convincing performance so far.

However, one of their two league losses - a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Baroka FC - also came at this venue. But being the eternal optimist, Komphela said their first home league win was just around the corner.

"We've kept six consecutive clean sheets and no other team in the Premier Soccer League has done this," Komphela said.

"Our team is also not defensive but if we were to concede a goal, it wouldn't be good. But we still need to convert the chances we're creating. To keep those clean sheets, that's impressive.

"Matches against Free State Stars are always difficult and I hope it doesn't rain because when we play them, it always rains.

"They're ambitious and very competitive. We need to find a way to win a match to narrow the gap at the top."

Saturday's other big game sees Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Port Elizabeth to face their bogey side Chippa United.

Chippa have already beaten Sundowns - in the Telkom Knockout - but a travelling Sundowns league side is a different proposition. All five of Sundowns' league wins have come on the road. These include victories against Orlando Pirates (3-1) and Bidvest Wits (2-0).

However, Chippa also boast a 2-0 away win against the bottom-of-the-log defending league champions Wits. Pirates will be travelling to Bloemfontein to face a resurgent Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday.

If there was a problem with Milutin Sredojevic's team, it would be their inability to locate the back of the net. In Tuesday's goalless draw against Golden Arrows, they were majestic in missing some easy chances. That explains why they have scored eight goals in 11 matches even though they are in eighth place.

Veselin Jelusic's Celtic side have also been goal shy with only eight goals in 10 matches. But the Telkom Knockout Cup finalists are playing with a fluency that was missing last season. That also explains why they are fourth on the log.