Celtic battle Wits history in TKO final

Bidvest Wits have a unique record in the Telkom Knockout in that their title triumphs in the tournament were against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in 1985 (2-1) and 1995 (1-0).

But wait, that is not the end of it.

The Clever Boys' two defeats in the finals of this competition were also against Chiefs (2-1) in 1983 and Pirates (3-1) in 2011.

This piece of history - plus the fact that Wits count the Mainstay Cup (1978), BP Top8 (1984 and 1995), Nedbank Cup (2010), MTN8 (2016) and the league title in 2017 among the honours they have had in their 96-year history - makes them favourites in Saturday's Telkom Knockout final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

But for Celtic's assistant coach John Maduka winning the cup would be a huge motivator for the players after their promising start to the season.

"For the players and the supporters, who I'm sure will travel with us in their numbers, winning this cup will be huge," said Maduka.

"We know our cup history is way behind when you compare it to Wits', but on the day that won't be important.

"What will be critical is for our players to enjoy themselves while producing the result that will make Celtic happy."

Phunya Sele Sele, who will play Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, have the Mainstay Cup (1985), SAA Supa 8 (2005) and Telkom Knockout (2012) as their only major trophies.