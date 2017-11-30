Soccer

Celtic battle Wits history in TKO final

30 November 2017 - 07:36 By SAZI HADEBE
Bloemfontein Celtic players warming up before their 2017 Telkom Knockout quarter final match against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg South Africa on 04 November 2017.
Bloemfontein Celtic players warming up before their 2017 Telkom Knockout quarter final match against Platinum Stars at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg South Africa on 04 November 2017.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits have a unique record in the Telkom Knockout in that their title triumphs in the tournament were against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in 1985 (2-1) and 1995 (1-0).

But wait, that is not the end of it.

The Clever Boys' two defeats in the finals of this competition were also against Chiefs (2-1) in 1983 and Pirates (3-1) in 2011.

This piece of history - plus the fact that Wits count the Mainstay Cup (1978), BP Top8 (1984 and 1995), Nedbank Cup (2010), MTN8 (2016) and the league title in 2017 among the honours they have had in their 96-year history - makes them favourites in Saturday's Telkom Knockout final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

But for Celtic's assistant coach John Maduka winning the cup would be a huge motivator for the players after their promising start to the season.

"For the players and the supporters, who I'm sure will travel with us in their numbers, winning this cup will be huge," said Maduka.

"We know our cup history is way behind when you compare it to Wits', but on the day that won't be important.

"What will be critical is for our players to enjoy themselves while producing the result that will make Celtic happy."

Phunya Sele Sele, who will play Wits at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, have the Mainstay Cup (1985), SAA Supa 8 (2005) and Telkom Knockout (2012) as their only major trophies.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How bored Teko Modise blew R22 000 a month on an Aston Martin Soccer
  2. Bafana stars still 'hurting' after failing to reach World Cup, says Tinkler Soccer
  3. England need to get into the swing in Adelaide day-nighter Cricket
  4. Raheem Sterling stunner keeps Machester City clear, chasers all win Soccer
  5. Celtic battle Wits history in TKO final Soccer

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X