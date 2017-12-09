Kaizer Chiefs have concentrated on their finishing in their pre-match preparations for Saturday evening’s Absa Premiership against Platinum Stars‚ coach Steve Komphela has said‚ saying his side need a strong finish to 2017 in their last.

Amakhosi’s unconvincing league season has deteriorated with five games without a win since their 2-1 victory against Mamelodi Sundowns in Pretoria on October 17.

Their 1-0 defeat against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth Wednesday followed a run of four draws.

Komphela acknowledged his side’s need to work on a toothless attack that has scored once in those five games without victory. He said Amakhosi need a win at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (kickoff: 6pm) against a Stars team showing fight to move from the relegation zone.

“We have regrouped and we have no other choice but to win. We have to make up for the disappointing result on Wednesday‚” Chiefs’ coach told his club’s website.

“We come from contrasting midweek results. Looking at Stars and their current form – they have started to collect points under Roger de Sa. We simply have to up our game to beat them and that’s what we’ve worked on.

“It’s going to be an intense game. However‚ we will approach it with a positive mindset. We worked a lot on the finishing part of our game in the pre-match training session.

Forward Bernard Parker received stitches below his eye after an elbow to the head against Chippa.

“Parker is available for selection. No new injuries have been reported by the medical team.

“We are up for it. We dropped three points on Wednesday. But we will give it our all to make amends against Stars and Ajax.”

Chiefs complete their 2017 fixtures against Ajax Cape Town at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday‚ December 16.

PSL this weekend:

Friday:

Maritzburg United 3 Baroka FC 0

Saturday:

Polokwane City v Bidvest Wits (Old Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

SuperSport United v Cape Town City (Mbombela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Platinum Stars v Kaizer Chiefs (Royal Bafokeng Stadium‚ 6pm)

Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu (Orlando Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Ajax Cape Town v Chippa United (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday:

Lamontville Golden Arrows v Mamelodi Sundowns (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Bloemfontein Celtic v Free State Stars (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)