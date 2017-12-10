Menzo delighted Ajax have regained their confidence in time to face Chiefs

Building on their surprise 1-0 win over Chippa United will be uppermost on Ajax Cape Town's coach Stanley Menzo mind when they visit Kaizer Chiefs in what will be their last league match of the year at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

"We got one point instead of three points. Against Platinum Stars it was the same.

"As a club we are looking at what we can add to the team in January. At the same time we want someone who can make a difference and help the team to go up.

"You have to take care of the players you bring in because they have to add something we don't have right now.

"My players are not bad but maybe they need an extra player who can finish the chances we create.

"Someone who can make the difference. That's what we need. This is not a bad team‚ it's a good team."