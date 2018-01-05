Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has scoffed at a report in a major sports newspaper in France that Amakhosi signing Leonardo Castro might still go to Amiens SC.

France’s sports bible L’Equipe had reported this week that Colombian striker Castro might sign for Amiens‚ the Ligue 1 club of Bafana Bafana’s Bongani Zungu‚ as a replacement for outgoing Ivorian Lacina Traore.

Motaung said the deal for Castro to go to Chiefs has been signed and sealed with his previous club‚ Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I thought we made a statement‚ and Sundowns made a statement – is there any change on those statements?” Motaung queried.

“What I always tell people is anything official on Chiefs (should be taken note of). Any rumours – I don’t know who ‘Rumours’ is. I’ve never met Rumours.

“The deal has been done. It was concluded last year. Now all these other things – we’ve never issued a statement.

“If Chiefs make a statement‚ that’s when something has been concluded – it’s been done.

“The one that we finalised was (Kabelo) Mahlasela‚ like we did in December with Castro. Once we do that then you know it’s official.

“‘Rumours’ and ‘Speculations’‚ I’ve never met those people.”

Siphelele Ntshangase’s signing for Amakhosi on Thursday brought to three the Soweto giants’ impressive list of acquisitions early in the January transfer window.

Chiefs have also signed promising forward Mahlasela.

With the influx of forward quality‚ reports have been that winger William Twala is considering a loan move to Maritzburg United.