The unfair dismissal case against the South African Football Association (Safa) at the high court by Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana has been postponed‚ but the judge indicated that it needed to be heard as early as possible‚ Nonkonyana has said.

Nonkonyana was pleased with the outcome of Friday’s hearing in a case that will decide if he can be eligible to stand in the Safa presidential elections of March 24 against incumbent Danny Jordaan.

The former Safa vice-president has taken to court Safa’s decisions to suspend him in October 2013‚ then fire Nonkonyana in October 2014‚ for comments made about ex-Bafana Bafana coach Gordon Igesund.

He is not eligible‚ by Safa’s constitution‚ to partake in the elections because he is not currently a part of the association’s structures.

Reinstatement by the court would change that situation.

Nonkonyana had cried foul last week over an attempt by Safa’s lawyers to postpone the unfair dismissal case at a hearing on Monday.

The judge reserved judgement on that application to Friday‚ where it was successful.

However Nonkonyana was not disappointed at the decision.

“I’m somewhat happy. The judge did indicate that the matter is not over‚” Nonkonyana told TimesLIVE.

“The judge did postpone the matter. But he also indicated that it is a case of national importance‚ and instructed both parties to meet soon to find a suitable date at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Safa were also ordered to pay 50 percent of my costs of my application.”

Safa national executive committee member and spokesman on the matter Mzwandile Maforvane could not be reached for comment.

Safa legal officer Tebogo Motlanthe could also not be reached.