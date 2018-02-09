Former soccer player Wayne Roberts said on Friday he was taking legal advice over an image of him posted online.

The photograph appears to be a police mugshot taken after an arrest for alleged drug possession.

It was tweeted on Thursday by Chad Klate‚ and streams of comments flooded in as soccer fans expressed their concern for the former player. Klate subsequently deleted the image.

The tweet said: “Remember former Santos goalkeeper Wayne Roberts? He’s gone completely wayward‚ received this pic of him circulating on the net.”

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday‚ Roberts said he was seeking legal advice and would “probably” sue the police.