English striker ‘super-excited’ at prospect of slaying Kaizer Chiefs

“I knew about Chiefs and Pirates because Manchester United used to come out here and play (in the Vodacom Challenge). I have watched Chiefs play and I honestly believe we can get something out of the game.

“We are trying to get that playoff position (in the National First Division) and although we have had some poor results lately‚ we are playing some good stuff.

“I have played in cup games before in different parts of the world and they are the same – it is 11 versus 11 on the day and upsets are always possible. We really believe we can get a result and go through to the next round.”

The tall Mason-Smith is a central striker in the typical No. 9 mould‚ and was signed by Stellenbosch in January after a trial having spent the previous six seasons in New Zealand’s Premier League.

“I was in the academy of English side Cambridge United before earning a scholarship at Conference side Histon FC. At the age of 19 I was given the opportunity to go and play in New Zealand and I decided to leave home – I couldn’t have moved any further away from the UK to be fair.