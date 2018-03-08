Soccer

Komphela says had to play therapist role after Chiefs' defeat to Pirates

08 March 2018 - 13:59 By Marc Strydom
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela chats to midfield hardman Willard Katsande during the 2018 Nedbank Cup media day at Chiefs Village, Johannesburg on 08 March 2018.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have recovered from their Soweto derby defeat hangover and will not allow any sense of gloom result in a shock loss against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup‚ Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela has said.

Giant-killing acts by the lower-league teams are a feature of the Nedbank and Chiefs have been prone to them over the years.

Komphela said he expects National First Division (NFD) outfit Stellenbosch to be a compact‚ tough prospect in the mould of their coach‚ former Pretoria University and AmaZulu boss Steve Barker‚ in Saturday night’s last-16 matchup at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“They (opposition teams) don’t come any easier. They’re all difficult and Stellenbosch as well‚ lying ninth on the (NFD) log‚” Chiefs’ coach said on Thursday.

“They have accumulated 30 points‚ they have lost nine‚ drawn seven and won seven. The record speaks for itself.

“When you look at their play‚ because there was a match where we sent our people to observe them‚ they are quite a strong team.”

Komphela said Chiefs’ focus this week has been to recover mentally from a demoralising 3-1 derby defeat against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday that has left Amakhosi eight points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the Absa Premiership.

“The first two days are where you are trying to be more of a mental therapist. Get rid of it‚ deal with it mentally‚ freshen your mind‚” he said.

“And obviously that is also based on the fact that when you do your debrief you reflect. Without feedback you can’t look forward. And unfortunately part of that feedback is not positive (this week).

“Quickly get it out of your way and start looking forward.

“Looking forward‚ you look at Stellenbosch. That’s where you start saying‚ ‘Listen‚ the past is past. You can’t do anything about it’.

“From a tactical point of view‚ Stellenbosch looked quite clear. The matches we saw‚ they play three at the back. Sometimes‚ beyond a 3-5-2‚ they would make it 5-3-2.

“They have got quite a few players who are a threat. And Steve Barker has been in the PSL. We know his Tuks teams would work – they would be difficult to break.

“And any team is likely to be a reflection of the DNA of the coach. So they are quite competent and quite strong.

“But again‚ this is Chiefs. Whether you like it or not‚ any match you play is a cup final.

“We just came through a cup final on the weekend. We’ve gone through 22 cup finals (in the league)‚ there are seven more awaiting us.

“And we’ve embraced that and accepted that. We just have to go through and win the match.”

