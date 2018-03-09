Soccer

WATCH | This hilarious Bra Steve impersonator will leave you in stitches

09 March 2018 - 13:33 By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela
Kaizer Chiefs' head coach Steve Komphela
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Video clips of a youngster's hilarious impressions of Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela have been doing the rounds on social media.

And guess what? The Komphela impersonator‚ Simangaliso Mdluli‚ is‚ in fact‚ a Chiefs fan.

He hails from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal. Like Komphela‚ originally a teacher by profession‚ Mdluli is studying towards a Bachelor of Education at the University of Johannesburg.

Komphela holds a teacher's diploma from Tshiya College of Education in QwaQwa‚ Free State.

The Robert Marawa impersonator in the video is Mdluli's friend‚ Nyameko Hadebe.

Most read

  1. Shakeup at SABC as Robert Marawa finally returns to radio Soccer
  2. Parker happy to take Moon under his wing at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  3. WATCH | This hilarious Bra Steve impersonator will leave you in stitches Soccer
  4. Rabada rocks the Aussies at St George’s Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X