WATCH | This hilarious Bra Steve impersonator will leave you in stitches
Video clips of a youngster's hilarious impressions of Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela have been doing the rounds on social media.
And guess what? The Komphela impersonator‚ Simangaliso Mdluli‚ is‚ in fact‚ a Chiefs fan.
He hails from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal. Like Komphela‚ originally a teacher by profession‚ Mdluli is studying towards a Bachelor of Education at the University of Johannesburg.
Komphela holds a teacher's diploma from Tshiya College of Education in QwaQwa‚ Free State.
The Robert Marawa impersonator in the video is Mdluli's friend‚ Nyameko Hadebe.
Kaizer Chiefs loses to Chippa United. Useless Steve Kompela reacts 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/w2Nox5B28e— Mfana kaMshengu (@Mshengu_1) December 6, 2017
HEHEHEHE! The #SteveKomphelaChallenge. Brilliant 👏.@SimangalisoMdl2 pic.twitter.com/cSQT8yix0R— FARPost (@FarPostSA) March 8, 2018
Here is another one 😂. #SteveKomphelaChallenge.@SimangalisoMdl2 pic.twitter.com/dzCZ5Rk5FX— FARPost (@FarPostSA) March 8, 2018