Pitso Mosimane says his side’s away win over Baroka FC on Sunday is not only a step closer to the title but dumps a whole load of pressure onto their only realistic rivals‚ Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers must win their next match against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Wednesday to stay in touch‚ reckons the Sundowns coach.

“Let’s see what they can do.

"They cannot draw but we can still afford to draw‚” said Mosimane after his club went four points clear at the head of the Absa Premiership standings after their 2-1 success at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

“Pirates are a big team but let them play three games in six days and let’s see what happens. They are a well-rested team.

“They play every seven to 10 days. Now let them have the stress and let’s see if they really have the experienced needed to win the title.”

Stoking up a possible psychological battle‚ Mosimane said he was delighted his Orlando Pirates’ counterpart Milutin Sredojevich had finally addressed the possibility of the Buccaneers winning the title‚ something the Serbian has studiously avoided in recent months despite persistent questioning by reporters.

“I’ve been waiting for the statement and I’m happy he finally said it.

"He said that when they played (Bloemfontein) Celtic (in their last league outing on Wednesday)‚ the guys were a little nervous because they had to win and knew that they could not draw.

“He said they could not be normal and play their normal game.

“Micho came out indirectly.

"You can always look to hide from saying it but one slip of the tongue‚ it says everything.

“They say it is our title.

"Musa Nyatama said it was our title.

"But I never believed it when they said that.

“Micho spoke so nice … I read an article today ... about me.

"OK‚ he’s a good guy. I’ve known him for long. He gave me Denis Onyango 10 years back.

"But the monkey is on his back now.

“We’ve been saying we want to win but they haven’t.

"I don’t want to say I don’t want to win the league. He didn’t want it‚ am I right? Me? I want it.

“So if I don’t get it‚ that’s life.

“But if you say you don’t want it and you don’t get it‚ you didn’t want it‚” added Mosimane.