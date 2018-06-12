With the off-season race for top players starting to really heat up‚ coach-less Kaizer Chiefs are yet to announce any new signings.

Rivals Orlando Pirates‚ on the other hand‚ announced their intent for the coming season when they unveiled nine new players‚ including former Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and Bidvest Wits’ Vincent Pule.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce the signings of Brilliant Khuzwayo‚ Vincent Pule‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Meshack Maphangule‚ Asavela Mbekile‚ Linda Mntambo‚ Abel Mabaso‚ Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi‚” Pirates announced on Monday.