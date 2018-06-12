Soccer

Pirates signal intent with new signings but Chiefs remain mum on future plans

12 June 2018 - 09:45 By Ofentse Ratsie
Brilliant Khuzwayo has left Kaizer Chiefs for arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.
Brilliant Khuzwayo has left Kaizer Chiefs for arch-rivals Orlando Pirates.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

With the off-season race for top players starting to really heat up‚ coach-less Kaizer Chiefs are yet to announce any new signings.

Rivals Orlando Pirates‚ on the other hand‚ announced their intent for the coming season when they unveiled nine new players‚ including former Chiefs goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and Bidvest Wits’ Vincent Pule.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce the signings of Brilliant Khuzwayo‚ Vincent Pule‚ Ben Motshwari‚ Meshack Maphangule‚ Asavela Mbekile‚ Linda Mntambo‚ Abel Mabaso‚ Paseka Mako and Kudakwashe Mahachi‚” Pirates announced on Monday.

Pule was linked to the selfsame Chiefs and Pirates' capture of his signature did not go down very well among the AmaKhosi supporters.

They took to social media to vent their frustration at Chiefs' seeming slow reaction to the demands of the transfer market.

Although it is not clear if or when Chiefs will finally dip into the market‚ they have nevertheless been linked to a bevy of players‚ including Thabo Rakhale and Khama Billiat.

Confounding matters is the fact that Chiefs still do not have a coach - Komphela quit in April and a replacement has not been found yet - and this has only served to add to the fans' misery.

Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have also gone about their market activity with trademark ruthlessness and they announced the capture of midfielder Andile Jali‚ who was also linked to Chiefs‚ this week.

Most read

  1. Cape Town City sign Ivory Coast defender Soccer
  2. Pretoria club enjoys the spoils after successful Comrades Marathon Sport
  3. Pirates signal intent with new signings but Chiefs remain mum on future plans Soccer
  4. Egypt star Salah still a doubt for World Cup opener against Uruguay Soccer
  5. How Kolisi kept calm and carried us on to victory Rugby

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X