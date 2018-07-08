Fearless France ready to show Belgium's Thierry Henry he picked wrong side

France will go into their World Cup semi-final against neighbours Belgium with a "hunger to win" and a desire to show their 1998 World Cup winner Thierry Henry that he picked the wrong side, forward Olivier Giroud said on Sunday.

Retired French striker Henry is now a member of the Belgian coaching staff. The two sides will meet on Tuesday to decide who plays in July 15's World Cup final.

"It is bizarre to have Thierry against us in this match," Giroud told reporters. "I would be very proud to show Thierry that he chose the wrong camp."

Both teams have earned their billing as pre-tournament favourites, with France ousting Uruguay in the last eight and Belgium stunning five-times champions Brazil to book their own semi-final spot.