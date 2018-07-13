Giovanni Solinas has acknowledged the huge responsibility of coaching Kaizer Chiefs.

The Italian former Free State Stars coach‚ whose appointment was dramatically announced by Chiefs on social media on Friday‚ will have no easy task turning around the fortunes of the Soweto giants.

Chiefs went three seasons without a trophy under Solinas’s predecessor‚ Steve Komphela‚ who resigned in April.

“It’s a big opportunity as Kaizer Chiefs are a big club‚ not only in South Africa but also on the African continent‚” Solinas said.

“Coaching a club of this magnitude comes with a big responsibility. I will work hard day and night to make the Kaizer Chiefs family and the supporters happy.”

Solinas will not be on the bench when Chiefs take part in the preseason friendly Bokone Bophirima Maize Cup tournament at Jame Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney on Saturday.

“Solinas will sit on the bench as soon as he receives his work permit‚” Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung said.

The 50-year-old is expected to watch from the stands.

Assistant-coach Patrick Mabedi‚ Chiefs’ caretaker since Komphela’s departure‚ and who has overseen the club’s preseason‚ will sit on the bench in the morning’s 10am semifinal against ABC Motsepe League Buya Msuthu.

The Maize Cup final is at 4pm.