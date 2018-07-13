Sundowns need a win now‚ says Kekana as they leave for Togo

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana says they return to their Caf Champions League programme refreshed after a break and a good preseason camp‚ and the Brazilians are fully focused on getting their campaign back on track.

Sundowns left for Lome on Thursday night to take on AS Togo-Port on Tuesday afternoon and high on their agenda is getting their first three points of the group stages following costly stalemates with Wydad Casablanca (1-1 at home) and Horoya (2-2 away).

Sundowns go into this match sitting in third place in Group C with two points from as many matches and need to get all the three points on offer in Togo to put themselves in a good position to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The former champions are in the group stage of this tournament for a third time in a row – the first South African club to achieve that feat.

“We had a break and it was to be away from football a little bit‚” said Kekana before the Brazilians left on Thursday.

“It’s back to business. We want try and start with a good run by winning the match in Togo so that we are in a good space in the group.

“A win will give us five points and we will be second in the group. We are aware of the standards that we have set for ourselves on the continent.

“Doing well in the Champions League is non-negotiable. We know that we are carrying a lot of responsibility as players to try and do well and put the club where it needs to be.

“We have shown in the past that we are capable of winning trophies. We have to maintain that and make sure that we continue doing well for the club.”

Sundowns were the 2016 champions of the tournament‚ and went out in the quarterfinals last year.