Brighton signing Percy Tau thanks Sundowns

21 July 2018 - 11:31 By Marc Strydom
Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Brighton & Hove Albion/TWITTER

As he embarks on a career in Europe‚ Percy Tau has thanked Mamelodi Sundowns for the role the club played in his journey as a footballer so far.

Posting on his official Twitter account‚ new Brighton and Hove Albion signing Tau said: “Thank you Mamelodi Sundowns family from the academy coaches‚ technical team‚ management‚ President [Patrice Motsepe] and everyone involved in the day to day activities at the club for the memories and also to thank the players for their contributions and efforts in helping me become better.”

Tau won the 2016 Caf Champions League title and the past season’s Absa Premiership league trophy with Sundowns.

The 24-year-old‚ the league’s joint-top scorer with 11 goals in 2017-18‚ where he also won Players’ Player and Player of the Season‚ has signed for Premier League Brighton for a reported R50-million.

The skilful‚ destructive forward will be loaned out for the coming season to an as-yet undisclosed club.

