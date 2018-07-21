As he embarks on a career in Europe‚ Percy Tau has thanked Mamelodi Sundowns for the role the club played in his journey as a footballer so far.

Posting on his official Twitter account‚ new Brighton and Hove Albion signing Tau said: “Thank you Mamelodi Sundowns family from the academy coaches‚ technical team‚ management‚ President [Patrice Motsepe] and everyone involved in the day to day activities at the club for the memories and also to thank the players for their contributions and efforts in helping me become better.”

Tau won the 2016 Caf Champions League title and the past season’s Absa Premiership league trophy with Sundowns.