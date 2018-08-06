Soccer

Madagascar midfielder Dax finally joins Kaizer Chiefs

06 August 2018 - 14:16 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana.
Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder Andriamirado Aro Hasina Andrianarimanana.
Image: KAIZER CHIEFS/TWITTER

Kaizer Chiefs finally ended weeks of speculation around the future of Madagascar attacking midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana when the club confirmed his arrival at Naturena on Monday.

Chiefs took to social media on Monday to announce the 27-year-old's arrival.

"I am very happy to be here‚" Andrianarimanana told the club.

The player's transfer was delayed by a contractual standoff with his Malagasy side Fosa Juniors but despite his late arrival in camp‚ Dax‚ as he is known‚ said he has followed news of his protracted move to Chiefs on his social media account.

"I have been following Kaizer Chiefs closely on Facebook during the last few weeks."

Most read

  1. 'When you join a big club like Chiefs you know what you have to do‚' says ... Soccer
  2. Elton Jantjies has Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' backing Rugby
  3. No more Bafana matches on SABC as public broadcaster's cash crisis escalates Soccer
  4. Madagascar midfielder Dax finally joins Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  5. Visa problems delay Maritzburg United’s new signing Yannick Zakri's arrival Soccer

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X