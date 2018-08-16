Ajax Cape Town have completed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sibusiso Khumalo as they continue to build a squad not just for the National First Division‚ but also their expected return to the top-flight.

Khumalo is the fifth signing of the window and follows experienced goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters‚ defender Thendo Mukumela‚ midfielder Raymond Monama and Ivorian striker Guy Stephane Bedi to Ikamva.

Khumalo exited Chiefs at the end of last season after two seasons at Chiefs‚ during which time he made only 12 league starts and just one in the whole of the last campaign.

Khumalo has also previously played for Moroka Swallows‚ Mameldo Sundowns and SuperSport United in the Premier League‚ and his capture is quite a coup for the second-tier side.

“All the signing are wishes of myself and everyone is looking ahead of this league‚” coach Muhsin Ertugral said.

“We want to build a team that sustains a couple of years‚ so hopefully we are going to make it [back to the Premier League] and then next season we won’t change the team too much.

“That is always the downfall‚ I see it in international football.

"In Turkey‚ they used to say there is a team and a coach for this league and a team and a coach for the other league.

"Every time a team comes up‚ they change the whole squad and this is complete nonsense for me.

“I want to build a Premier League squad while we are in the NFD so that it can also challenge in the top-flight.

"We will grow a team and keep it together.

"There will always a few additions‚ but generally this is the team we want to go forward with in the next two/three years.”

Ajax open their 2018/19 NFD campaign away at Jomo Cosmos on Sunday.