Vincent Pule turned on the magic as he helped an anxious Orlando Pirates beat Baroka FC 2-1 in an Absa Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

The win saw Pirates move to top spot with 14 points from eight matches. On-form Pule joined the other league’s top scorers‚ Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs‚ Tshegofatso Mabaso of Bloemfontein Celtic and Evans Rusike of SuperSport United‚ with his third goal of the season.

Man-of-the-match Pule opened the scoring with a stunning 25-yard shot in the 32nd minute after receiving a pass from Thembinkosi Lorch with acres of space to pick his spot.

The former Bidvest Wits left winger turned provider for Bucs’ second five minutes later‚ this time his impressive diagonal pass from the middle of the park finished by fellow winger Lorch‚ who dummied Baroka keeper Elvis Chipezeze before easily tapping in for his second league goal of the season.