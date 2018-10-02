Cape Town City chairman John Comitis says other club bosses must look inward rather than outside the country’s borders for coaches to take charge of their team.

“We have a lot of talent in this country and people must give them a chance‚” he said in the wake of City’s success in the MTN8 at the weekend where rookie coach Benni McCarthy picked up his maiden trophy at the age of 40 just over a year after first taking the job.

“We keep on bringing coaches from outside the country and then we have these merry-go-round coaches that keep going from one club to the next.

“Benni has been a breath of fresh air.

"Yes‚ we did take a gamble but it was a very calculated one and we have a great support system around him‚ so there was every reason for him to succeed and he has done exactly that.”

Comitis said clever signings were another reason for the club now having won two trophies inside their third season since he bought the Mpumalanga Black Aces franchise.

“We plan our signings‚ we spend money‚" he said.

"We are not scared to spend money but we spend correctly‚ I hope.

"Obviously‚ we make mistakes from time to time but the most important thing is to have a balanced team.

“It is not always about having a lot of good players‚ it’s about having the right players in the right positions and we saw that with (Ayanda) Patosi.

“At the beginning we realised that he was extremely unfit but slowly‚ slowly he is showing his worth and the investments are paying back.”

City won their first trophy just months after being established when they beat SuperSport United in the 2016 Telkom Knockout final.

Last season SuperSport edged them on post-match penalties in the MTN8 final but city reversed that in Durban on Saturday‚ making for an impressive return for a relatively young club.

“I think we are always going to be up there for a challenge.

"The way we run our club … we are very results orientated and the players we bring in must able to get results and take us to the next level.

“When we see it working and we see the trophies in the cabinet‚ then obviously we realise we are on the right track.

"We will continue doing this. Make no mistake‚ if we weren’t winning from the beginning‚ we wouldn’t be the brand we are today.

"You got to be winning if you want to be taken seriously‚” he said.