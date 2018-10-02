Soccer

Bloemfontein Celtic agree to release Ndengane amid speculation of a move to Pirates

02 October 2018 - 12:23 By Ofentse Ratsie
Alfred Ndengane (L) and his Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela received their awards respectively during the Absa Premiership coach and player of the month announcement at the PSL Offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on September 17 2018.
Alfred Ndengane (L) and his Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela received their awards respectively during the Absa Premiership coach and player of the month announcement at the PSL Offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, on September 17 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic have finally agreed to release Alfred Ndengane from his contract amid speculation of the versatile defender joining Orlando Pirates.

Ndengane (31) has played an instrumental role in the heart of a Celtic defence that has only conceded three goals in six matches where they have lost just once this season to be in fourth place in the Absa Premiership.

Celtic confirmed that the reigning PSL Player of the Month's contract‚ which was to run until June 2019‚ had been terminated as of Monday (October 1).

"It is incredibly painful losing a player of Ndengane’s calibre," said Celtic chief executive Khumbulani Konco.

"However‚ after speaking to him for months and trying to convince him to stay‚ we realised that he was adamant about his request to be released.

"I must emphasise though that through negotiations for him to extend his stay and his ultimate decision to depart‚ there was no bad blood but rather amicable discussions through his manager.

"We therefore wish him all the best for his future endeavours and wholeheartedly thank him for his professional conduct and contribution towards the brand Celtic."

Ndengane has been linked to a move to Pirates.

Konco also announced that utility defender Tshepo Rikhotso has extended his stay at Siwelele for three years with an additional one-year option to renew from his current contract‚ which ends in June 2019.

"He [Rikhotso] was nurtured and introduced to professional football by Celtic and we were happy when he‚ through his manager‚ committed to the team until 2023.

"In football you lose some but we must always try to keep the core of the team intact‚" Konco said.

READ MORE:

Macufe organiser keen on taking over troubled Bloemfontein Celtic

The protracted sale of Bloemfontein Celtic has taken yet another twist after it emerged that flamboyant Free State businessman Ben Moseme has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cash-strapped Bloemfontein Celtic boss asks the PSL for money to help pay his players

Bloemfontein Celtic’s beleaguered and broke owner Max Tshabalala has asked the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for money to help pay his players and ...
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Solinas says he's found a way to deal with Tshabalala's departure Soccer
  2. Strong SA influence in Zimbabwe's Afcon squad to face the DR Congo Soccer
  3. Bloemfontein Celtic agree to release Ndengane amid speculation of a move to ... Soccer
  4. Thapelo Morena warns Mamelodi Sundowns to be wary of Bloemfontein Celtic ... Soccer
  5. Barcelona clash has special meaning for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino Soccer

Latest Videos

Protests as 'Dros rapist' appears in court
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters

Related articles

  1. Thapelo Morena warns Mamelodi Sundowns to be wary of Bloemfontein Celtic ... Soccer
  2. 'The club is up in the air‚ everyone is up in the air‚' admits Celtic CEO Konco Soccer
  3. Sinki Leshabane says Bloem Celtic buyers ‘made a down payment’ Soccer
  4. Bloemfontein Celtic’s striking players will play on Sunday‚ says CEO Konco Soccer
  5. Pirates again endure nervy second half seeing off Baroka Soccer
  6. Orlando Pirates have not chopped and changed‚ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  7. Sundowns coach Mosimane says he'll turn Lebohang Maboe into a millionaire Soccer
  8. Max Tshabalala's R43m Sars debt halts Bloem Celtic sale Soccer
X