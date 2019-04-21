Kabelo Mahlasela injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela suffered severe bleeding in their 4-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night.
Chiefs have a few injury headaches to deal with ahead of their clash against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
"Kabelo Mahlasela was stamped on last night and the stud on his foot caused a vein to open‚" the club said on their social media site.
"It caused severe bleeding and he wasn’t able to take weight on the foot. An x-ray revealed no fracture."
The midfielder joins Happy Mashiane‚ Itumeleng Khune and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ who are also ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
The medical team also reported that the injured Lebogang Manyama and Mulomowandau Mathoho are recovering very well.