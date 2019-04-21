Soccer

Kabelo Mahlasela injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs

21 April 2019 - 12:31 By Ofentse Ratsie
Kabelo Mahlasela of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Clement Mwape of Zesco during the CAF Confederation Cup 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Zesco at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 19 January 2019.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela suffered severe bleeding in their 4-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs have a few injury headaches to deal with ahead of their clash against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

"Kabelo Mahlasela was stamped on last night and the stud on his foot caused a vein to open‚" the club said on their social media site.

"It caused severe bleeding and he wasn’t able to take weight on the foot. An x-ray revealed no fracture."

The midfielder joins Happy Mashiane‚ Itumeleng Khune and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ who are also ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

The medical team also reported that the injured Lebogang Manyama and Mulomowandau Mathoho are recovering very well.

