Soccer

Wits left frustrated after match officials deny goal that could have kept them in the title race

28 April 2019 - 12:31 By Ofentse Ratsie
Gavin Hunt Wits coach during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits at Mbombela Stadium on April 27, 2019 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Gavin Hunt was left a frustrated man after Bidvest Wits were denied what appeared to be a legitimate goal against 10 men SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The 1-1 draw‚ where Terence Dzvukamanja was denied a legitimate goal in the 84th minute‚ dealt Wits a hammer blow to their slim chances of challenging for the league title as they will only end the campaign on 54 points if they win their remaining two matches.

A Video replay of the incident confirmed that the  shot from Dzvukamanja clearly crossed the goalline but referee Phelelani Ndaba saw it differently.

The decision meant that  Wits are now five points behind leaders Orlando Pirates and two adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns with only two matches remaining.

