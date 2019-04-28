South Africa

Man stabbed to death, two people wounded in Gauteng robbery incidents

28 April 2019 - 12:28 By TimesLIVE
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A man has been stabbed to death and two people wounded in two separate robbery incidents in Gauteng, according to paramedics.

ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said a  man, thought to be around 30 years of age, had died after being stabbed and robbed early on Sunday morning in Winston Street, Mayfair Park, Johannesburg. Security personnel found him lying in the street.

“ER24 paramedics arrived at 6.20 am to find that the man had already succumbed to his injuries and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on the scene. His brother, who was also apparently assaulted, had been transported by provincial services to Helen Joseph (hospital) for treatment.

“SAPS were on the scene for further investigation,” Campbell said.

In a separate incident, he said, a group of friends were held up outside their house on De Villiers Street, Carletonville, on Saturday night, robbed of all their belongings and then fired at by gunmen who had apparently driven past earlier.

“One of the victims, in his 20s, was shot through the legs and then a neighbour, a 32-year-old female, who had thought it was over, came outside and was shot in the hip,” said Campbell.

He said ER24 paramedics had arrived at the scene at around 9.40pm and treated the two critically wounded victims with advanced life support interventions before transporting them both to the Carletonville Hospital.  

“The South African Police Services were on the scene for further investigation.”

