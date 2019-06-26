Soccer

Premiership champions to walk away with R15m after PSL increases prize money

26 June 2019 - 11:50 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza addresses the media at the League's Parktown headquarters.
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza addresses the media at the League's Parktown headquarters.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The domestic Premiership champions will walk away with a hefty R15m cheque next season after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) increased the prize money on Wednesday.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza made the announcement at the league's offices in Parktown and he also revealed the fixtures for the coming campaign.

SportsLIVE Podcast: Prisoners beat Police & Afcon Special

The prize money for the league championship is an increase of 50 percent from the previous seasons.

The league runners-up will walk away with R7.5m for their trouble while the team that finishes third will be R3.75m richer.

Khoza announced that a mouthwatering Tshwane Derby between league title holders Mamelodi Sundowns and city rivals SuperSport United would headline the start of the new season at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 3.

In some of the weekend fixtures‚ Orlando Pirates will welcome Bloemfontein Celtic while newcomers Stellenbosch United will host Chippa United at Coetzenberg Stadium on the same day.

Kaizer Chiefs are away to Highlands Park in Tembisa on the following day.

Most read

  1. Baxter surprises by naming Ronwen Williams in Bafana starting 11 vs Ivory Coast Soccer
  2. South African super fan Botha Msila arrives in Egypt for Afcon after emotional ... Soccer
  3. 'Heads will roll‚' warns Cricket SA president Nenzani after the Proteas' World ... Cricket
  4. Pirates confirm worst kept secrets with the announcement of several signings Soccer
  5. IN MEMES: Tweeps missing Marawa on SuperSport during Afcon Soccer

Latest Videos

Armed robbers get away with R25,000
Protest spreads as excavator digs up road and N12 near Potchefstroom blocked
X