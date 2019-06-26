Premiership champions to walk away with R15m after PSL increases prize money

The league runners-up will walk away with R7.5m for their trouble while the team that finishes third will be R3.75m richer.

Khoza announced that a mouthwatering Tshwane Derby between league title holders Mamelodi Sundowns and city rivals SuperSport United would headline the start of the new season at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 3.

In some of the weekend fixtures‚ Orlando Pirates will welcome Bloemfontein Celtic while newcomers Stellenbosch United will host Chippa United at Coetzenberg Stadium on the same day.

Kaizer Chiefs are away to Highlands Park in Tembisa on the following day.