Highlands Park continue to impress after beating fancied Polokwane City

Highlands Park are riding the crest of wave and they are quietly making a name for themselves as one of the toughest teams to face in the Absa premiership.

Coach Owen da Gama's charges put up an impressive shift against the more fancied Polokwane City after beating the visitors 2-0 at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The victory was the perfect confidence booster ahead of Highlands' appearance in the MTN8 final against SuperSport United in Orlando on October 5.

The home side beat the self same Polokwane team via a penalty shootout last week here in Tembisa to book their place in the R8m cup final.

Da Gama fielded his strongest starting eleven despite a potentially energy-sapping cup final in just five days and was rewarded for his bravery with a victory.

He had newly signed midfield maestro Reneilwe Letsholonyane on the bench but did not use him.

Following a period of sustained pressure from the home side‚ Mothobi Mvala scored his first goal of the season midway through the first half.