Ghanaian woes leave Bafana hopeful of walking away with points in Afcon qualifier

Ordinarily, Bafana Bafana might view a trip to Ghana for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with some trepidation.

But right now, the fallout from a mediocre performance from the Black Stars at the Egypt 2019 Afcon in June and July would appear to make new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki’s first competitive match ripe for at least a draw.

That fallout, as Bafana meet the Black Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium in Thursday night's 2021 Afcon qualifier (kickoff 7pm in Ghana, 9pm SA time), has left coach Kwesi Appiah under pressure.

Ghana’s one win at Egypt 2019, a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau, is their only victory in their last six matches.