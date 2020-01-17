Soccer

Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies

17 January 2020 - 19:43 By mARC STRYDOM
PSL Chairman Press Irvin Khoza's wife Mantwa Khoza has died.
PSL Chairman Press Irvin Khoza's wife Mantwa Khoza has died.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Mantwa Khoza, the wife of Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman and Orlando Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, has died.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the PSL on Friday evening.

The statement read:

“The Premier Soccer League has learnt with shock and sadness about the news of the passing of Ausi Mantwa Khoza, the wife of the PSL chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza today [Friday].

“The Premier Soccer League conveys heartfelt condolences to our chairman, Dr Khoza, and his family during this difficult moment.

“The league will observe a moment of silence ahead of this weekend’s Absa Premiership, GladAfrica Championship and MultiChoice Diski Challenge fixtures.”

The death of Mantwa Khoza comes the day before Pirates meet Highlands Park in their Absa Premiership fixture at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

MORE:

Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan

The Khozas are keeping up with the Motaungs in all things German.
Sport
1 month ago

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza pledges R500‚000 in fight against gender-based violence

The organisation Million Women March (MWM) handed a torch to Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday‚ in support of advocating ...
Sport
1 month ago

Khoza says deal between PSL and Safpu will help soothe an at times tense relationship

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and South African Football Players Union (Safpu) have signed an agreement that both parties believe will help improve ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mosimane reveals why he targets Chiefs with controversial ... Soccer
  2. Mosimane says Mokwena left with the Sundowns 'classified book' when he joined ... Soccer
  3. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  4. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  5. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X