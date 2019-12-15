Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan

Is Josef Zinnbauer as good as the cars from his country?

The Khozas are keeping up with the Motaungs in all things German.



Last December Kaizer Motaung brought back his soldier Ernst Middendorp. Rumblings of discontent reverberated from Phefeni to Pollsmoor as many were not convinced of the suitability of the German given his uninspiring first spell with Kaizer Chiefs...