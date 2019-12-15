Sport

Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan

Is Josef Zinnbauer as good as the cars from his country?

15 December 2019 - 00:00 By BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS

The Khozas are keeping up with the Motaungs in all things German.

Last December Kaizer Motaung brought back his soldier Ernst Middendorp. Rumblings of discontent reverberated from Phefeni to Pollsmoor as many were not convinced of the suitability of the German given his uninspiring first spell with Kaizer Chiefs...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SportsLIVE PODCAST | How We won the World Cup Part 1 (feat. Lindsay Weyer) Sport
  2. Sidelined CSA CEO blamed for chaos Sport
  3. Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere Sport
  4. Maritzburg's De Reuck of Gibraltar Sport
  5. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk