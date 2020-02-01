Soccer

Lack of regular game time forces Nyatama to leave Orlando Pirates

01 February 2020 - 11:14 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Musa Nyatama has left Orlando Pirates for greener pastures.
Musa Nyatama has left Orlando Pirates for greener pastures.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Lack of regular game time under caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena and new head coach Josef Zinnbauer has forced experienced midfielder Musa Nyatama to leave Orlando Pirates in a surprise move.

The 32-year-old and well-travelled Nyatama, who has played for clubs like Mamelodi Sundowns, Maritzburg United, Thanda Royal Zulu and Bloemfontein Celtic, left the Buccaneers on deadline day on Friday.

He follows defender Asavela Mbekile who was released by the club on Thursday after he also failed to command a regular place in the team.

Nyatama’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season and, according to the club, he asked the management to release him and his future remains uncertain.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2017 where he established himself as a vital cog in the heart of the Pirates' midfield and during his first season at the club he featured in 32 matches in all competitions.

He was named Player and Players Player of the Season and the following season, he continued to impress as he went on to feature in 30 matches where he scored four goals and recorded three assists.

“Musa has been exemplary on and off the field and we would like to thank him for his contribution and professionalism he displayed during his tenure. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Pirates through a statement.

MORE

Orlando Pirates part ways with Asavela Mbekile

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that they have parted ways with Asavela Mbekile.
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they will not be defensive against Wydad Casablanca

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the side will not apply defensive tactics in their vital Caf Champions League clash against Wydad ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Pule reveals what Zinnbauer told his Pirates players to inspire the side's revival

Vincent Pule has revealed what Josef Zinnbauer told his Orlando Pirates players to inspire the side to a spectacular revival since the German coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs clarifies popular goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's contract situation Soccer
  2. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  3. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer
  4. Sundowns bid to become first SA club to finish Champions League group stages ... Soccer
  5. Australian opener scratched out of U-19 Cricket World Cup in SA after monkey ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X