Pitso Mosimane: Sundowns must find a way past physical Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says they must nullify the physical strength and body power of Al Ahly players during their Caf Champions League‚ quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians go into the second leg of the quarterfinal trailing 2-0 from the away leg in Cairo last weekend and the 2016 champions need to win at least 3-0 to progress to their second successive semifinal.

“They play exactly the same way they played last year‚” Mosimane said of Ahly‚ who Sundowns beat 5-1 on aggregate in the 2018-19 quarters.

“They are structured‚ they have body and they come inside all the time. They put bodies and that is not what South African football is about.