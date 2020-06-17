Jeremy Brockie is set for a return to former side SuperSport United after the club's chief executive officer Stan Matthews confirmed that they would hold talks with the New Zealand striker at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old striker‚ who is on loan at Maritzburg United‚ joined Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport in 2018 amid much media fanfare in a highly publicised move that never lived up to the hype.

During his frustrating spells at Sundowns and later at Maritzburg‚ Brockie managed a measly three goals.

Sundowns recently announced that they would not exercise their option to extend his contract and Matthews said they intend to bring him back to SuperSport.

“We are talking to Jeremy and I believe he has unfinished business with us‚” said Matthews.

“He is naturalised now and will not be registered as a foreigner if we manage to get a deal done.

"He scored lots of goals for us and he is one of our all-time leading scorers with Abram Raselemane.

“We spoke because I wanted clarity on whether he is going back to Sundowns or not.

"He has indicated that he is a free agent and I have indicated to him that at the end of the season I would like to sit down with him and see if he can come back.

"If I can bring him back on agreed terms‚ I think it will be interesting for us.”

Matthews also indicated that they are interested in the Bidvest Wits duo of midfielder Cole Alexander and striker Mxolisi Macuphu‚ but not Thabang Monare as it has been speculated.

“He (Monare) is a good player but we have heard that he is in discussions with Kaizer Chiefs‚" he said.

"It is not something that we have looked at‚ there haven’t been any talks‚ we don’t know who his agent is and it is not really something that we are looking at.

“If I want to reinforce the midfield‚ it must be someone who is going to be more like Dean Furman and for us Monare is not an out and out number six and what we are looking for.

"He is not somebody that we are expected to be linked to but Cole Alexander is somebody we are talking to.

"He knows our system because he has been with us before and he can play in front of the back four.

"He is someone who will be of interest to us and he is closer to Dean in terms of style of play.

“When it comes to Macuphu‚ he came to us on a short term loan last season and did well. We tried to sign him but Wits refused our offer and now he is available on a free.

"Unfortunately it is too early for us because we have not even finished this season‚ so I don’t know how things will be looking like next year.

"But strikers like Brockie and Mcuphu are very interesting to us because we know and like them both.

"They both scored goals for us with Brockie scoring more‚ but we will look and see what happens.”