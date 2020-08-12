Soccer

Liverpool set for record payday as clubs agree to delay cuts

12 August 2020 - 15:05 By Reuters
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool holds the Premier League Trophy aloft along side Mohamed Salah as they celebrate winning the League during the presentation ceremony of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool holds the Premier League Trophy aloft along side Mohamed Salah as they celebrate winning the League during the presentation ceremony of the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield on July 22, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool will receive a record 175 million pounds ($228.45 million) payout for winning the Premier League after all 20 clubs in England's top-flight agreed to postpone any reductions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Times.

The newspaper reported on Wednesday that teams will receive their entire payout for last season and rebates to broadcasters, which could amount to 330 million pounds ($430.49 million), would be spread out over future campaigns.

If the rebate was applied, Liverpool's prize money would have been reduced by 21 million pounds, the Times said, citing financial expert Swiss Ramble.

The 2019-20 season was the first of a three-year cycle in which international broadcast revenue would be allocated to clubs based on where they finished in the table instead of it being split equally between the teams.

The Times also said top flight teams had agreed to make solidarity payments to English Football League (EFL) clubs in addition to the 125 million pounds in advance payments agreed in April.

The Premier League declined to comment.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: 'Those who haven’t played‚ they can’t comment' Soccer
  2. Pirates dump Lorch and Shonga from the match day squad for breaching team ... Soccer
  3. Zinnbauer attempts to deflect pressure away from Pirates ahead of Sundowns clash Soccer
  4. Amakhosi leaving no stone unturned as league race resumes Sport
  5. Zungu is in good condition‚ says Pirates coach Zinnbauer ahead of Sundowns clash Soccer

Latest Videos

Des van Rooyen comes under fire at State Capture Inquiry over hiring of ...
‘Load-shedding risk until September 2021’: Eskom CEO tells the hard facts in ...
X