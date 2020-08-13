Hunt on his six years at Wits: ‘I can count on one hand where I questioned attitude’
Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that the reality of the club having sold its status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will hit home hard in his team’s last match of the season.
Wits will cease to exist as a Premier Soccer League (PSL) club at the end of the 2019-20 season after their status was bought by TTM‚ who will relocate the club to Venda‚ and Hunt said there will be lots of tears and emotion on their last day of work.
“When we get to that last game‚ there is going to be a lot of tears and emotion‚” said ‘Huntie’‚ after Wits’ 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday as he was asked to look back at his highly successful six years at the club‚ which includes the 2016-17 league title.
“It hasn’t hit us yet because we still have eight games left to complete the season‚ but I am sure it will at the end of the season. This is a club that was going to be a 100 years next year.
“In my time here we won the league and the only thing we haven’t won is the Nedbank Cup. We have won other trophies which is a hell of an achievement for a club of our size.
“It’s was not about me but about everybody. It has been effort from top to bottom – I am just there on the technical side of things and it is sad what is happening to the club.”
Faced with this situation‚ Hunt said it is not difficult to motivate his players because they are fully aware that they must remain professional until the end of the season.
“Any professional footballer owes it to the game to play like a professional until the end of their contract or in our case the club being sold.
“It is important to finish off the season with dignity and to the best of our ability because anything can happen. If I see any player sleeping or who doesn’t want to play‚ we will leave him out because there are people who want to play and prove themselves.
“I have been here at Wits for six years and I can count on one hand where I questioned attitude and things like that. There have been very few occasions and I won’t stand for players with bad attitude who don’t want to play or they play whenever they want.
“We may not have the best in terms of ability but we have ethos in the team and we play with the right spirit and desire. That’s all I can ask from the players.”