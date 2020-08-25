Soccer

Man City's Zinchenko interrupts wedding day to clarify Guardiola comments

25 August 2020 - 10:13 By Reuters
Oleksandr Zinchenko got married to football journalist Vlada Sedan.
Oleksandr Zinchenko got married to football journalist Vlada Sedan.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester City left back Oleksandr Zinchenko set aside some time on his wedding day to clarify comments he and his new bride Vlada Sedan made about manager Pep Guardiola in the wake of the club's Uefa Champions League defeat by Olympique Lyon.

Television reporter Sedan delivered a scathing assessment of Guardiola's tactics and posted an interview with Zinchenko to her YouTube channel after City crashed out in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 loss.

The video prompted an angry response from City supporters and Zinchenko took to social media to defend his comments.

"First of all, I didn't say anything bad or judgmental about our tactics so don't confuse my words please," he said in a lengthy Instagram post.

"On the night we lost to Lyon that doesn't mean the manager was wrong to try.

"If you have seen my interviews in the past and the way how I talk about our manager then you can believe me. He's number one.

"Second one about my wife. Although she is a journalist, she is also a fan ... in the video you can see her emotions straight after the game and she gave an opinion like all fans do because she wanted us to do better.

"I'm writing right now from my wedding and instead of enjoying that unbelievable moment I have to do this because I can't skip it and leave it like that." 

MORE:

How wily Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink got Cape Town City's groove back

Jan Olde Riekerink has got Cape Town City buzzing again after a difficult start to his coaching career in the Mother City
Sport
21 hours ago

Ernst Middendorp defends Kaizer Chiefs' heavy reliance on set-pieces for goals

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has defended his team's heavy reliance on set pieces for goals.
Sport
1 day ago

Why Chiefs coach Middendorp was irritated when he switched on his TV on Sunday morning

Fiery Kaizer Chiefs Ernst Middendorp has admitted that he became irritated when he switched on his television on Sunday morning and saw coverage of ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp: 'Daniel Akpeyi will be the No.1 for the ... Soccer
  2. Influential Chiefs star Manyama to miss crunch match against Stellenbosch Soccer
  3. SA Rugby responds to the actions of Springboks who refused to take the knee in ... Rugby
  4. Jacques Kallis becomes the fourth SA cricketer to be inducted into the ICC's ... Cricket
  5. Don’t miss a goal with Showmax Pro Soccer

Latest Videos

Uyinene remembered: Candles, flowers and posters at vigil for murdered ...
150 days of lockdown: Here's what you've been through, SA
X