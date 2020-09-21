Kaizer Chiefs have announced the appointment of former Bafana Bafana midfielders Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard as his assistant coaches to Gavin Hunt.

The duo will join the technical team this week with Zwane making a return after having been with the first team between 2010 and 2012.

Before going into coaching‚ Zwane played for Kaizer Chiefs between 2000 and 2010 where he made 252 appearances with a contribution of 32 goals and winning no less than 12 trophies with the Glamour Boys.

“We believe we have put a solid technical team together and we will give them all the necessary support they require. The wealth of experience among the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we compete and build a strong team‚” said Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

Until recently‚ Zwane coached the Chiefs Reserve team that plays in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

Over the last few seasons‚ Zwane has helped identify‚ coach and nurture players such as Bruce Bvuma‚ Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ Happy Mashiane‚ Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Njabulo Blom‚ Bontle Molefe‚ Keletso Sifama‚ Given Thibedi‚ Itumeleng Shopane‚ Ayanda Rorwana and Sizwe Twala, who were part of the senior team.

Thibedi‚ Shopane‚ Rorwana and Twala were moved to Moroka Swallows last season and played an instrumental role in helping The Birds gain promotion to the Premiership.