Standard Bank says it complies with laws amid 'suspicious' transactions

Standard Bank said on Monday that it complies with local and international anti-money laundering legislation and takes this responsibility seriously.

The bank made this comment after it was mentioned in unlawfully obtained suspicious activity reports (SARs), which showed 173 transactions that flowed to or from banks in SA and which were flagged as suspicious.

Standard Bank was one of the banks in which these suspicious transactions were processed.

These reports were filed by banks with the US's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and were shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

ICIJ said these transactions in SA were processed via three US-based banks which filed SARs with FinCEN.