Soccer

Yannick Carrasco strike ends Atletico's 10-year wait to beat Barcelona

22 November 2020 - 09:46 By Reuters
Yannick Carrasco of Atletico Madrid celebrates with teammates Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier during the La Liga Santander match against FC Barcelona at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on November 21, 2020.
Yannick Carrasco of Atletico Madrid celebrates with teammates Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier during the La Liga Santander match against FC Barcelona at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on November 21, 2020.
Image: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid pulled off their first La Liga win over Barcelona in more than a decade as Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a blunder from Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to secure a 1-0 victory at an empty Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Belgian winger Carrasco broke the deadlock at the end of the first half, pulling off a classy backheel to knock the ball through the legs of Ter Stegen and keep his composure in front of goal after the German had charged out of his area.

Atletico got the victory without joint-top scorer Luis Suarez, who was deprived of a reunion with his former side after testing positive for Covid-19, but they were more than worthy winners.

Marcos Llorente nearly gave them an early lead when his shot crashed off the bar, while it took a brilliant save from Ter Stegen to keep out a vicious distance strike from Saul Niguez.

Barca captain Lionel Messi had a match to forget, creating very little danger, while former Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann missed the target in each half as the Catalans fell to a third defeat of the season, leaving them 10th in the table on 11 points.

Atletico moved up to second in the standings, level on 20 points with leaders Real Sociedad. 

MORE:

Pirates beat SuperSport to go top of the table

November 1 2016 is a date Orlando Pirates diehards would like to forget. Not just for a moment, but forever.
Sport
14 hours ago

Sundowns sweating about the fitness of Andile Jali, Kermit Erasmus

Mamelodi Sundowns are sweating about the fitness of key midfielder Andile Jali and striker Kermit Erasmus for their DStv Premiership match against ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is unsure what the future holds for Lionel Messi but hopes as a Barcelona fan that the Argentine ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates juggling players after Fifa week

Having had six players on national duty over the past few days of the Fifa week has negatively impacted on SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy

SA Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has urged parents of prospective young footballers to “make background checks and avoid ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  2. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  3. TTM owner Mulaudzi insists the club is not for sale Soccer
  4. Bongani Zungu on Bafana backlash: 'You complain when we lose, when we win you ... Soccer
  5. Gavin Hunt: Kaizer Chiefs ‘could not do much in the Fifa week’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021
X