Soccer

Talk of Manchester United title challenge just noise, says Solskjaer

25 December 2020 - 15:00 By Reuters
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to win some praise from all fronts as his team keeps on winning and climbing up the Premier League table.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to win some praise from all fronts as his team keeps on winning and climbing up the Premier League table.
Image: REUTERS/Julian Finney

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that talk of a Premier League title challenge by his side this season was just "noise" but insisted they were getting better.

United's 2-0 victory at Everton in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final was their 14th consecutive away win in domestic competition and they last failed to win on the road in non-European competition against Tottenham Hotspur back in June.

Their league form - six wins and a draw from their last seven games - has propelled United up the table into third, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

"There's noise around Man United anyway so for us it's about improving as a team, taking one game at a time - we have to," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of the trip to second-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

"That's the name of the game, it's the only way you're going to challenge for anything at the end of the season anyway. So it’s not something we talk about.

"The only thing we talk about and focus on is improving day-by-day, learning how to deal with certain situations and maybe now at the moment we’re getting praised - and that’s another thing to learn how to deal with."

United face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester side on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium where they won 2-0 to seal a third-place Premier League finish on the final day of last season.

United have lost just one of their last 22 league meetings with Leicester and are unbeaten in their last 11 against the Foxes since a 5-3 away defeat in September 2014.

"We've had some very good games against Leicester, very tight games. They’re a very good side with a very good coach," Solskjaer added.

"I've enjoyed watching them under Brendan Rodgers and it was a big test for us to go down to their stadium for the last league game in the summer and we passed that one with flying colours.

"I go into every single game thinking we can win it; if it’s home or away it doesn’t really matter at the moment." 

MORE:

Eastern Cape government slams Mpengesi's decision to hire controversial Eymael as Chippa coach

Eastern Cape provincial government (ECPG) has slammed Chippa United’s appointment of coach Luc Eymael because of the Belgian’s “racist and offensive ...
Sport
1 day ago

The Chippa United survival kit: don't buy a kist

Chippa United's renowned volatility has become the stuff of legends‚ but somehow‚ they've found a way to survive at the highest level.
Sport
3 days ago

Embattled 'Chippa' Mpengesi withdraws the appointment of controversial coach Luc Eymael

Chippa United bowed to public and government pressure on Thursday by withdrawing the appointment of controversial coach Luc Eymael.
Sport
1 day ago

Safa to ask home affairs not to grant a work permit to new Chippa United coach Luc Eymael

Controversial Belgian coach Luc Eymael's planned return to South Africa faces a major hurdle after Safa announced that it intends to oppose his ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa files criminal complaint against Sepp Blatter, lawyer says accusations baseless

World soccer's governing body Fifa say they have filed a criminal complaint with Zurich's cantonal prosecutor, claiming evidence of "criminal ...
Sport
3 days ago

Chippa United suspends coach Lehlohonolo Seema

Lehlohonolo Seema appears to be headed for the exit at Chippa United after the club placed him on suspension on Tuesday night.
Sport
2 days ago

Chippa United appoint Luc Eymael as head coach after parting ways with Lehlohonolo Seema

Luc Eymael had the poison chalice shoved into his hands on Wednesday when Chippa United named the Belgian as their new coach "until the end of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Chippa United suspends coach Lehlohonolo Seema Soccer
  2. Chiefs rue missed chances in goalless draw against Angola's Primerio de Agosto Soccer
  3. Embattled 'Chippa' Mpengesi withdraws the appointment of controversial coach ... Soccer
  4. Safa to ask home affairs not to grant a work permit to new Chippa United coach ... Soccer
  5. I'm in charge and that's it, says Bucs coach Zinnbauer Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X