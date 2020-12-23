Chippa United suspends coach Lehlohonolo Seema

Lehlohonolo Seema appears to be headed for the exit at Chippa United after the club placed him on suspension on Tuesday night.

Seema has only managed to win one out of eight games in the DStv Premiership so far this season and it appears owner Siviwe Mpengesi’s patience has run out once again.

Mpengesi told Seema in an email sent on Tuesday night that his fate would be decided by a board meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The email read: “We write to you to under strenuous circumstances for the club where in the current season no victory for the club and a string of three defeats in a row‚ most recently to AmaZulu FC.

“The results under your tenure are an extreme cause for concern and need immediate addressing in line with your contract of employment and more particularly those pertaining to performance.

“Having stated the above‚ kindly be informed that the shareholders and board have called an urgent meeting to deliberate on the matter.

“Pending the outcome of such deliberations‚ kindly excuse yourself from all formal duties‚ including any further training sessions with immediate effect.”

The letter was signed by Mpengesi.