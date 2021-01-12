Khama Billiat’s hot and mostly cold form at Kaizer Chiefs has hit another stumbling block‚ with the Zimbabwean now out for two months‚ the club have announced.

Billiat’s erratic form at Chiefs has been a source of consternation for the club’s supporters. Battling Amakhosi‚ in an injury update on Tuesday ahead of their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at Kings Park in Durban on Wednesday‚ said the playmaker will be out for eight weeks.