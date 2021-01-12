Alleged laptop thief caught red-handed in Durban courthouse

A 48-year-old man who posed as a technician to allegedly steal laptops was nabbed at the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a court official had seen the man removing a computer from one of the offices at 2pm.

“When he was approached and questioned, he stated that he was a technician and was hired to fix the computers. The staff member got suspicious and summoned the police.

“The Durban Central police swiftly responded and while questioning the suspect, it was discovered that the suspect is actually a con artist who steals from government offices under the pretext of being a technician,” she said.

Further investigation revealed that the man was out on bail and was in the courthouse as an accused in a housebreaking case.

“The suspect will also be profiled to ascertain if he is not linked to other business burglary crimes committed in the Durban CBD and its surroundings,” Mbele said.

It is believed that the man allegedly stole laptops from the metro police office and a Durban hotel last year.

He is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court soon, where he will face burglary and theft charges.

TimesLIVE