South Africa

Alleged laptop thief caught red-handed in Durban courthouse

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
12 January 2021 - 12:22
A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a laptop from the Durban magistrate's court. File photo.
A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a laptop from the Durban magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A 48-year-old man who posed as a technician to allegedly steal laptops was nabbed at the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a court official had seen the man removing a computer from one of the offices at 2pm.

“When he was approached and questioned, he stated that he was a technician and was hired to fix the computers. The staff member got suspicious and summoned the police.

“The Durban Central police swiftly responded and while questioning the suspect, it was discovered that the suspect is actually a con artist who steals from government offices under the pretext of being a technician,” she said.

Further investigation revealed that the man was out on bail and was in the courthouse as an accused in a housebreaking case.

“The suspect will also be profiled to ascertain if he is not linked to other business burglary crimes committed in the Durban CBD and its surroundings,” Mbele said.

It is believed that the man allegedly stole laptops from the metro police office and a Durban hotel last year.

He is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court soon, where he will face burglary and theft charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man with stash of cash, high-end new furniture, arrested for George heist

A cash-in-transit robbery suspect is expected to make a first court appearance for armed robbery on Friday in connection with a robbery that took ...
News
4 days ago

Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa

Within 24 hours of responding to a “business robbery” complaint at a sunglasses store at the Mall of Africa in Midrand police smelt a rat.
News
2 weeks ago

Cape Town border control police officers arrested for 'business robbery'

Four police officers attached to the national border control unit at Cape Town International Airport have been arrested for allegedly robbing ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X